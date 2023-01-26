Ric Grenell to Newsmax: GOP Has Power to Strike Back Against AT&T, DirecTV

Ric Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany and onetime acting director of the National Intelligence office during the Trump administration, said House Republicans can do a lot better than merely posting angry tweets when it comes to protesting parent company AT&T and DirecTV canceling Newsmax from its channel lineup — despite carrying lower-rated, left-leaning cable networks.

"Republicans are in the majority" in Congress. "You have the power now, so use it," Grenell said on Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Grenell's call to action has support among House Republicans.

On Wednesday, after blasting DirecTV for "caving to the woke mob," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., pledged on Newsmax the Republican-controlled Congress would "do everything we can to stop" the censorship of conservative networks.

And on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., characterized AT&T's move to purge Newsmax as "un-American," while also saying, "I know that, in our [congressional] office, we're getting deluged by phone calls and emails from people that are upset that Newsmax is being shut down.

"It's been a reliable source of information to millions of people," continued Miller. "This ... is what happens when we allow these tech companies to get so big and powerful that they can just cancel this [network] they don't agree with."

Miller and Waltz both support the America First agenda, and Grenell believes this ever-expanding faction of the Republican Party can make a real difference with fighting back against media censorship.

Grenell said the first step involves calling AT&T and DirecTV to Capitol Hill for a potentially explosive public hearing.

"The American people are voting more and more America First Republicans into office," said Grenell. The Newsmax debacle "is a test for Republicans in the House. Get to work. Put on your big-boy pants, and get things done."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.