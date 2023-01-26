Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: DirecTV's Newsmax Purge 'Un-American'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill. used one word of condemnation to describe AT&T's cancellation of Newsmax: "un-American."

"This is clearly un-American, and it violates the core principles of our country," Miller said Thursday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"What's made [America] great is freedom of speech and public debate. DirecTV's attacking Newsmax now, but it's also an attack on the [Republican] members of Congress and our ability to get our message out," Miller said.

On Wednesday, just hours after DirecTV purged Newsmax from its channel lineup, Miller was among the first congressional Republicans to slam AT&T, DirecTV, and the Democratic Party, attributing this type of back-door collusion to "the totalitarian left in action."

On Thursday, Miller reported she also has the backing of the American people on this issue.

"I know that, in our office, we're getting deluged by phone calls and emails from people that are upset that Newsmax is being shut down," said Miller, an America First Republican.

"It's been a reliable source of information to millions of people. This ... is what happens when we allow these tech companies to get so big and powerful that they can just cancel this [network] they don't agree with."

The deletion of Newsmax marks the second time in two years that DirecTV — which no longer has the rights to the lucrative "NFL Sunday Ticket" package — has removed a conservative cable network.

Miller said the public knows why Newsmax was on the chopping block.

"It is chilling. Newsmax has been critical, and rightfully so, of the Biden administration" through the years, said Miller, adding that the White House routinely tries to freeze out Newsmax from asking questions during press conferences.

"This is how the radical left operates," Miller said. "[Democrats and liberals] are going to use censorship to go against our Second Amendment rights. This is an attack on your freedom of speech — [and] they're coming for you next."

