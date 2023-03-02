Dean Cain to Newsmax: DirecTV Doesn't Want 'Free Exchange' of Voices

Actor Dean Cain, among the modest group of publicly conservative voices in Hollywood, still has trouble wrapping his head around AT&T's Jan. 24 decision to purge Newsmax from DirecTV's channel lineup.

"I think it's crazy. Why would they want to do this?" Cain asked Newsmax Thursday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

From Cain's perspective, AT&T is taking a considerable chance with potentially alienating other Newsmax viewers, conservative voices, and free-thinking subscribers from the center or left who are comfortable with diverse opinions being featured on American television.

DirecTV customers

at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship!

"It's similar to Columbia University forcing their political agenda onto others," as in, "we're going to make [Newsmax] do a land acknowledgment. We'll make you say you're sorry for having a conservative viewpoint.'"

Alternatively, Cain said, "put all the ideas out there. Put Newsmax out there. You should be on DirecTV and AT&T. You should be out there, like every other voice. They should let [Newsmax] compete with a free exchange of ideas. ... That's crazy."

Cain's Columbia analogy stemmed from a previous question about the Ivy League school dropping its SAT/ACT testing requirements for new college applicants.

"I don't care what you do. As socialist as you want to make the world ... it's a meritocracy. It really is. You get places [in life] based on your merit," said Cain, a Princeton University graduate and TV's "Superman" during the 1990s.

"It's about merit. You earn it," added Cain. "If [Columbia wants] to drop those standards, they'll probably end up with a better football team; but they may not have a better university."

A parallel argument could be made, regarding the unintended consequences of DirecTV removing Newsmax from its system.

Newsmax currently stands as the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

Also, Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T and DirecTV have tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.