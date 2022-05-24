Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Texas School Shooting a 'Senseless Tragedy'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was ''a senseless tragedy'' and that the U.S. needs to better focus on school security.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., joined Comer on ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' to discuss the mass shooting, which left at least 14 children and a teacher dead.

''We really need to figure out just how many people were killed. What can the local agencies do to be helpful with the local government — and I’m sure — it seems like [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott is on top of this,'' said Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

''People like Congressman Comer and my former colleagues in the House will once again go back and look at the federal-state nexus and what you can do to harden these schools and keep this from happening,'' he added.

The comments from Comer and Nunes follow a press conference by Abbott in which he laid out the state of the investigation, including the deceased suspect, Salvador Ramos, 18, who is believed to have been killed by police at the scene. Ramos is also believed to have killed his grandmother, according to NBC’s KPRC-TV 2.

Comer said he had ''complete confidence in Gov. Abbott'' and the Texas justice system to take the lead on an investigation but that ''every federal agency needs to be at his disposable.''

''There could be instances where the state, local, and federal agencies all need to coordinate a rapid response to investigate what happened. To make sure that he doesn’t have an accomplice and that this isn’t going to be a pattern or copycat, anything like that.''

