Newsmax CEO Ruddy on IPO Plan: YouTube TV Spikes Network's Growth

Newsmax's planned initial public offering (IPO) is still on track — and the recent YouTube TV agreement will only help propel the network's growth, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

Ruddy, appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday, said Newsmax has produced impressive ratings – especially compared to CNN, despite the fact his network had been in significantly less cable homes.

But the Youtube TV deal — putting Newsmax on their basic plan and boosting its overall reach to almost 60 million cable homes — changes that equation.

Note: Find out about Newsmax's planned Public Offering, invest now, See More Here

Earlier this month Newsmax signed with Youtube TV, adding more than 8 million subscribers to its national footprint – joining a list of all major cable operators carrying Newsmax, including Directv, Dish, Xfinity, Altice, Spectrum, Cox and others.

Hulu, the streaming virtual cable service owned by Disney, is the only major distributor not carrying Newsmax.

"It's been a huge development," Ruddy told Schmitt about the YouTube TV agreement. "We're now on a YouTube TV's footprint and it's probably going to be 10 or 12 million homes in the near future because they have NFL football on Sundays, and apparently people that get it really like it."

Ruddy said Newsmax has been helped by millions of viewers who are "voting with their remote controls" in favor of the network.

"They're telling these cable operators they want Newsmax, they want your show," Ruddy told Schmitt.

"Our ratings are up and we're the only cable network with ratings up in double digits across every day, part year over year," Ruddy said. "That's an amazing feat."

Investors: Buy shares now in Newsmax with 7% dividend — find out eligibility, More Here Now

Newsmax has seen significant growth this year.

Nielsen reported in the third quarter of this year more than 33 million viewers tuned into Newsmax, up from 22 million in the second quarter – a 45% increase.

Last June, the Reuters Institute study on global media reported that Newsmax was one of the top 12 news brands dominating U.S. media.

Ruddy also discussed with Schmitt the company's planned IPO, which will allow viewers to invest in Newsmax.

Ruddy noted that the company's plan to go public is still on track as it seeks approval by the end of this year or in early 2025.

He said the company is also expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ruddy said company revenues are up significantly this year over last year.

"That's a very good sign and we've just had such dramatic growth," he said. "We think it's going to be a great company going forward, but we also think it's important for America that companies like Newsmax succeed."

Ruddy said the company moved to go public so it could "join with tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of investors who partner with us to help make us bigger and stronger."

Important: Get Preferred Shares with discount to IPO share price, become a Newsmax co-owner! More Info Here

DISCLAIMER:

Newsmax is currently undertaking a private placement offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to this offering of equity interests by the Company contains this and other information concerning the Company and the securities being offered, including risk factors, which should be read carefully before investing. You should be aware that (i) the securities may be sold only to "accredited investors," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the SEC will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

The offering documents may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the attached materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A until the offering statement that has been filed is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.