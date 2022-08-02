Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: China 'Has Decided to Be Our Enemy'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that China "has decided" to be the United States' enemy as they violate human rights and attempt to "demolish democracies around the world."

"They've already taken away all the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens. What they're doing with the Uyghurs is disgusting. What they're doing with people in prison — taking away their organs involuntarily — is disgusting," Scott said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The senator, who did not sign a letter from Republican leaders applauding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, did not provide a definitive reason why he hadn't joined the group.

Instead, Scott deferred to his own experience in visiting the island. He also emphasized that it is essential for elected U.S. officials to visit Taiwan as a potential Chinese invasion looms.

"I support Nancy Pelosi going, I support elected leaders going, but you send the message when you go over there in person," Scott said.

When asked about threats from China due to Pelosi's visit, Scott explained his belief that the Chinese Communist Party has consistently been the aggressor against the U.S., not the other way around.

"Communist China made the threats. We didn't make the threats to Communist China ... Communist China has decided to be our enemy. We have not decided to be their enemy. America is a welcoming country, we've allowed China into the World Trade Organization, and they completely violated all the rules," he said.

"So, this is a decision that Communist China has made," Scott continued. "They're the ones who are deciding where they are, just like Russia has decided to be our adversary [regarding] Ukraine."

