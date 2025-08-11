Netanyahu to Speak at Newsmax's Celebration in Israel

Newsmax is set to host its fourth annual Fourth of July celebration in Israel Wednesday, Aug. 13, bringing together an elite gathering of political, business, and media leaders.

The high-profile event takes place at at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, which has become a highlight of the summer social calendar in Israel.

Newsmax holds this reception each year to celebrate the enduring friendship and shared democratic values between the United States and Israel.

When to Watch:

1pm ET Newsmax and Newsmax2

Wednesday on Newsmax – Find It Here

This year's celebration will be marked by a special appearance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is expected to speak at about 1 p.m. EST in the U.S. with the address carried live on the Newsmax and Newsmax2 networks.

Joining Netanyahu at the event will be a lineup of notable figures, including Alan Dershowitz, prominent attorney and constitutional scholar; Ambassador Mike Huckabee; and Malcolm Hoenlein, former executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Netanyahu's speech is expected to underscore the strategic, cultural, and historical ties between the two nations at a time when cooperation remains critically important in the wake of Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and the continuing crisis over Gaza.

The Fourth of July event in Jerusalem is more than a holiday party — it is a symbolic expression of the close alliance between the United States and Israel.

Attendees will include senior government officials, ambassadors, leading business executives, influential journalists, and thought leaders.

The evening will feature tributes to the democratic ideals, innovation, and resilience that both nations champion on the world stage.

"America and Israel share a deep and unbreakable bond grounded in freedom, democracy, and mutual respect," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.

"This gathering is an opportunity to celebrate those ties while also fostering dialogue and cooperation among leaders in politics, media, and business."

The event comes at a time when Newsmax's global footprint continues to expand, with its coverage now available in more than 100 countries across five continents.

Newsmax went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NMAX) earlier this year and has become a major U.S. news brand in recent years, according to a Reuters Institute study.

Known for its robust political coverage, in-depth interviews, and live breaking news, Newsmax has become a trusted source for millions worldwide, including in the Middle East.

Its international growth reflects the network's commitment to delivering diverse perspectives and covering stories of significance to both American and global audiences.

