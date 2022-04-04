Ukrainian Official on Bucha: 'I Have Never Seen So Many Bodies at Once'

This article contains details some readers may find upsetting.

Kira Rudyk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Newsmax on Monday that she visited Bucha to witness the alleged massacre committed by Russian forces during their occupation of the city.

''I have never seen so many bodies at once,'' Rudyk said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''Many of them were having their hands tied behind their backs. And many of them were killed as families, and some of them died alone. I have talked to people who survived, whose children died of pneumonia because they were in the basement for 39 days. I have talked to women who were raped when their children had to watch, and their husbands were killed right there.''

Additionally, a family ''with two young boys who watched the movies about the pirates and learned that if you holding the white flag, then it means you would not fight. And so, when they were trying to escape the city with their father in the car, and they were holding the white flags, they were still shot at and they were all killed,'' Rudyk recalled.

The Ukrainian elected official said she brought international journalists with her to ''witness it as well. And show people what is going on.''

''There was a sign on the fence that people wrote. They wrote: 'We are peaceful people.' We are peaceful people, Eric. But it didn't help them. It didn't help them at all.''

President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a ''war criminal'' on Monday after images were released of the mass killings, where Ukrainian authorities reported that 410 civilians have died.

''What is happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it,'' Biden told reporters, according to Politico. ''It is a war crime.''

''You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,'' the president continued. ''Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. He is a war criminal.''

