Sen. Blackburn: Biden Has Taken 'Enormous Strides' ... in the Wrong Direction

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has taken ''enormous strides'' in the economy since he entered office — but not in the correct direction.

''It was 1.9% inflation when he took office, and we're up over 8.5% ... 40-year highs. This is not the record to be boasting about, as the president was trying to do today,'' Blackburn said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' of Biden's ''combating inflation'' press briefing.

She then listed several examples of how the economy has fared worse since Biden entered office, citing statistics from the March consumer price index.

''What he should do is admit there are problems. There's supply chain problems, energy problems. Cost of coffee is up 143%, eggs are up 43%, bread's up 5%, milk is up 13%,'' Blackburn stated.

''Joe Biden is out here saying he's made 'enormous strides toward a great economy.' I don't think the American people agree with him,'' she continued. ''Joe Biden should get out of Washington, D.C., and go visit a grocery store.

Blackburn also criticized the Biden administration's refusal to mobilize the Department of Justice to investigate increased attacks on anti-abortion groups after Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson was leaked.

''What the Department of Justice should do is say to these protesters who are outside of the justices' homes, 'You are in violation of 18 U.S.C § 1503.' And they should haul all these people down to the police headquarters. They should book them for violating a federal statute,'' the senator said.

''What they are trying to do is change the outcome of a Supreme Court decision, and they are doing it by showing force and intimidation,'' she added.

The White House on Monday condemned the attacks on the anti-abortion Wisconsin group Family Action through the Twitter account of press secretary Jen Psaki. But many conservative lawmakers do not believe the denouncement went far enough.

''Just condemn your party's goons illegally intimidating federal judges,'' BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer tweeted in response to Psaki.

