Bill Barr to Newsmax: Congress 'Not Proper Vehicle' for Jan. 6 Criminal Probe

Bill Barr sat down Thursday with Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren to discuss the House's ongoing Jan. 6 investigation, which he believes is focusing on the wrong case to be made.

Donald Trump's onetime attorney general told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Congress is "not the proper vehicle" for a criminal case against the former president. Instead, he suggested the committee focus on lesser allegations like dereliction of duty.

"My main problem is the idea that the purpose of it is to develop a criminal case in Congress. I think if people want to view this as a potential crime and criminal activity, the place to investigate that is the Department of Justice," Barr said.

"But I don't think that Congress is the proper vehicle to develop a criminal case. I think they should focus more on the storyline," he added.

Although Barr acknowledged that the House committee featured no panelists picked by Republican House leadership, he still thinks it has "brought out some important facts" leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Further, Barr stated that he trusts Attorney General Merrick Garland's own probe into Trump's involvement on Jan. 6 but is "dubious" it is at the point where he can present a case.

Barr's comments follow the backdrop of his falling out with the former president, which began in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

According to The Hill, the former attorney general made it clear that he did not affirm Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud, but the split widened even further by the time of Jan. 6.

In a new memoir, Barr referred to Trump as "off the rails" during the final months of his presidency, adding that his "self-indulgence and lack of self-control" lost him reelection.

"Donald Trump has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed," Barr wrote in the book.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!