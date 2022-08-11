Rep. Babin to Newsmax: FBI Using Russian Secret Police Tactics in Trump 'Witch Hunt'

Rep. Brian Babin told Newsmax that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has acted like the Soviet Union's secret police in its "witch hunt" against former President Donald Trump.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Texas GOP congressman made the comparison while explaining Attorney General Merrick Garland's involvement in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property earlier this week.

"They are out to get this president because they know he is an enormous threat to the elite and the powers [th]at be in this country. And they don't want him to run again, and I can tell you they will stop at nothing to do so," Babin said. "It's a disgrace on our republic."

Babin argued that Trump went after federal government overreach "from Day One" and that for "five and a half years, the man has been attacked relentlessly" by intelligence agencies.

"Everything they have accused him of has turned out to be a hoax and fake news, and there's nothing different here," he stated.

The congressman further commented on Trump using the raid as a springboard for a potential 2024 run, emphasizing that people with whom he's talked initially wanted a different Republican to run for president, but they are now "getting behind" a Trump comeback.

"I've had those same people contact me and say, 'You know what, we need to get behind this man because he's fearless, he wants to drain the swamp; he will remove and clean house up there in this fourth branch of government,'" Babin said of Republican insiders.

"They say, 'I will vote for that man again. We hope he runs again,'" he continued. "And I can tell you what, I'm not here to make an announcement, but I think it looks pretty serious that he may want to jump back in and lead this country out of the wilderness."

