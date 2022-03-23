Dershowitz: Biden's Supreme Court Nominee Will Be Confirmed With GOP Votes

Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is qualified and would "be confirmed with Republican votes."

"Two points," Dershowitz opened with on "Spicer & Co." "She will be confirmed, with Republican votes, number one. Number two: She's not dumb, and she's not a chick."

Dershowitz, a lawyer in constitutional and criminal law, then defended Jackson regarding her inability to define what a "woman" is when asked by Republicans in her Wednesday hearing.

"It's difficult to define a woman these days," the professor said. He also suggested that questions regarding womanhood "might come before a judge" under certain circumstances.

"You shouldn't be demeaning those issues. They're very difficult and complicated and nuanced issues these days," Dershowitz reiterated.

He also praised Brown for "not having a judicial philosophy," opting to use a "methodology" instead.

"There are some judges who have a judicial philosophy. [Justice Antonin] Scalia had a judicial philosophy. [Justice Ruth Bader] Ginsburg had a judicial process. Justice [John Marshall] Harlan, for example, didn't have a judicial philosophy. He took cases as they came. He also had a methodology," Dershowitz said.

He added that Jackson "has stated that she doesn't have a judicial philosophy, an overarching philosophy, where she starts out with an approach and then tries to fit the facts and the law into that approach. I think that different judges have different approaches. She stated that she has a methodology, and that seems credible."

