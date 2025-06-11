Kari Lake to Newsmax: Christy Walton Is Unpatriotic

Kari Lake, a senior adviser to the US Agency for Global Media, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Walmart heiress Christy Walton was unpatriotic for placing an ad in The New York Times to mobilize a protest against Saturday's military parade.

"I do think that that the heirs of Walmart have to thank their great granddad for creating a business empire like that, but they have absolutely no thankfulness for this country and there's no patriotism in their heart," Lake told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Saturday's military parade comes amid President Donald Trump's warning on Wednesday there could be a resurgence of conflict in the Middle East.

"Well," Trump said of United States personnel, "they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens. But they are — we've given notice to move out. We'll see what happens."

Lake, speaking on the parade, went on to add, "I'm so happy that this is happening this week, and I plan to attend the parade that the Armed Forces 250th Anniversary, along with Flag Day, happens to fall on one of my most patriotic friends birthday, Donald J. Trump, the great president, the 45th and 47th president."

