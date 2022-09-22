Former Trump lawyer to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James Weaponizing Justice System

New York Attorney General Letitia James is attempting to weaponize the justice system to get former President Donald Trump, constitutional law attorney Jenna Ellis said on Newsmax.

James on Wednesday announced she was suing Trump, his company, and family members. She is seeking to bar the Trumps from ever running a business in the state again over alleged fraud involving financial statements related to the company.

"This is Trump derangement syndrome at its finest and certainly malicious prosecution," Ellis, a former legal counsel to Trump, told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" on Thursday.

"This is the most brazen attempt yet to weaponize the justice system and public office to get Trump and that is all that Letitia James is about," Ellis said.

"And you can see that in the montage that you played from her own statements, running for attorney general, that was her sole mission — to get Trump — and now 49 days from her own election, she's now suing him, but with resources, unlimited resources, and three years.

"All she has is this very, very weak civil suit, and she has to refer the rest to the IRS. I mean, this is just so laughable. It's almost like the coronavirus where every new strain of the Democrats' focus is just gets weaker and weaker and weaker and you can see that it's not going anywhere, and so for the American people, I think that they need to make sure that we are not experiencing Trump fatigue.

"That's what the Democrats want. They want us to say, OK no longer, we don't want these attacks against Trump. We have to make sure that we understand that due process matters, and that these political weaponizations by the democrats are absolutely unconstitutional. They're unlawful, and they're un-American."

Ellis also said she disagreed with the 11th Circuit's decision to block aspects of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling that delayed a criminal investigation into highly sensitive documents seized by the FBI during its raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"They seem to have a lot more faith and confidence in the Department of Justice's ability to be reasonable and to actually classify and segregate documents responsibly and ethically and according to the law, which Judge Cannon didn't share that assessment. So, while the 11th Circuit is right that the public does have an interest in national security, this slight delay by a special master after the DOJ hasn't come after Trump for these documents for two years, now suddenly there's some kind of urgency. I just don't think that's sufficient for their opinion."

