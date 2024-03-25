Andrew Napolitano to Newsmax: Engoron, 'Greatest Act of Theft'

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron's decision, forcing former President Donald Trump to pay nearly $500 million, is "the greatest act of government theft in the modern era."

Speaking with "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Napolitano stated, "In my view, this case, in which a single judge without a jury decided that where there is no crime, there is no victim, and there is no harm," Trump "still owes a half a billion dollars to the state of New York, is the greatest act of government theft in the modern era."

"Now, the appellate court today did not reduce what he owes. It only reduces the amount that he needs to post either in cash or in an insurance policy in order to prevent the state from seizing his assets during the process of the appeal. Carl, that process of appeal could take three or four years. He may very well likely be elected president. He may very well be out of office."

What Trump is arguing, Napolitano added, is that "if the state of New York began to seize his personal assets, sold them, paid itself the proceeds, and then the case was reversed," it would do "irreversible harm to him."

