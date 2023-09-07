×
Tags: new york city | residents | michael grimm | unsafe | democrats | crime | illegal

Ex-FBI Agent Grimm to Newsmax: Average New Yorkers Not Safe

By    |   Thursday, 07 September 2023 08:12 PM EDT

Average, ordinary New Yorkers can't have businesses and can't live safely in their own neighborhoods because of "activists funded by George Soros and other leftist woke radicals whose whole purpose is to allow anarchy in our cities," says former FBI agent Michael Grimm.

"People do not trust the system right now," Grimm said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"They see that our legal justice system has been politicized. All you hear about is Trump indictments and so on, and yet the everyday violent crime that's happening right in front of their nose, to their neighbors, to their friends, to themselves, is not being treated, and it's not being handled the way it's supposed to be handled."

A woman was brutally beaten with her own cane inside a Manhattan subway station earlier this week, an attack that was caught on video. No one seemed to intervene or step in to help the woman.

Grimm said things are getting worse in New York under Democrats.

"It's literally, 'don't believe your eyes, don't believe what you hear, don't believe what you see,'" he told Newsmax. "Every single day in the street it's getting worse and worse. It's not getting better.

"On top of all this, how do you deal with mental illness and recidivism of crime when you have tens of thousands of illegal migrants invading your city? It's draining resources. So, how do you deal with all of it at once? You don't deal with any of it and that's what's happening and the poor citizens of this city and that 60-year-old woman are the ones being beaten down because of it."

The New York Police Department on Wednesday said the city saw a decrease in nearly all major crimes in August 2023 when compared to the same month last year.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 07 September 2023 08:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

