Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Adams Has No Respect for New Yorkers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams doesn't want to change the sanctuary city policy because he just wants more money from the federal government, said Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"He talks about blaming the Republicans and our policies and blaming [former] President [Donald] Trump, and yet he doesn't want to change the sanctuary city policy. He just wants more money from the federal government," Tenney said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"He has no respect for New Yorkers or New York taxpayers, who pay among highest taxes in the nation. So while we are trying to get to an impeachment of [Department of Homeland Security Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas — which I understand is going to be tough, especially in the Senate because the Democrats don't think there's a problem at the border ... there's a rule called the Holman rule and what you could do in the appropriations process is attach an amendment that would actually allow you to defund a program or reduce salaries and that's what we're proposing with Secretary Mayorkas as a starting point — ultimately, I would love to see him impeached and removed."

Adams on Wednesday said the migrant crisis will "destroy New York City."

"All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I'm telling you now at 110,000. The city we knew, we're about to lose," he said during a town hall organized by his office on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The mayor has called on the Biden administration to do more to help migrants find work and provide more aid to the city, but Tenney says that won't help.

"More money makes the problem worse because now guess who benefits? The cartels, the human traffickers, the people smuggling people, drugs, fentanyl," she told Newsmax.

"They're just going to say, 'Oh great, we've got this continuous path of money, the taxpayers are going to continue to allow this to happen,'" she said.

"And we don't stop what is happening at the border. Most of these people coming in don't have legitimate asylum claims. We have a process for that, and they're not going through that process because in some ways some of them are being manipulated by the human traffickers because that is ultimately who is going to benefit," she added.

