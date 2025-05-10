WATCH TV LIVE

Fr. Murray to Newsmax: Pope Assuming Role With 'Dignity, Grace'

By    |   Saturday, 10 May 2025 02:12 PM EDT

Fr. Murray, the pastor of Saint Joseph’s church in New York told Newsmax TV it was a "historic moment" to not only get a new Pope, but also the first American Pope.

"And then when you look at his biography, you realize, well, he's the Pope from North and South America because he served as a missionary bishop in Peru," Murray told Newsmax’s "Saturday Report."

"So Chicago to Peru, now to Rome. We've been blessed with a Holy Father who is ... He was visibly moved. You could see on the loggia that balcony over Saint Peter's Basilica, the main door. And as he spoke his first words and gave us his blessing, we realized that God has given us a very humble man, a man who is assuming his new role with grace and dignity. And he's already showing his remarkable talents as as our new Holy Father."

