Newsmax's Moeller: DHS Launches 'Operation Catahoula Crunch' in New Orleans

The Department of Homeland Security launched an immigration enforcement operation in New Orleans that it dubbed "Operation Catahoula Crunch," targeting illegal immigrants it said were released from the city jail, according to Newsmax national correspondent Joe Moeller, reporting Wednesday from the city's historic French Quarter.

DHS plans to arrest illegal immigrants who were released from the Orleans Parish Jail, as the facility has faced criticism for allegedly not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Moeller said on Newsmax's "National Report."

The dispute also prompted Louisiana lawmakers to pass laws pressing local agencies to cooperate with federal authorities.

DHS earlier on Wednesday released photos it described as people who were previously arrested and later "back on the street."

The operation's targets include people it described as violent criminals who were released after arrests for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape.

Moeller also reported that DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement defending the operation.

"It is asinine that these monsters were released back into New Orleans streets to commit more crimes and create more victims," McLaughlin said.

National Guard troops are expected to arrive in the coming weeks after a request to President Donald Trump from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. The governor said the Guard would be in place before Christmas and remain through Mardi Gras, which begins in February.

Some French Quarter businesses support a visible troop presence, said Moeller, citing prior National Guard assistance after Hurricane Katrina and heightened safety concerns after what he described as a vehicle attack in the Bourbon Street area about a year ago.

"When you talk to people that come to visit the quarter to enjoy the quarter in the downtown area, they appreciate the secure presence," a business figure told Newsmax, as presented during Moeller's live shot.

Moeller also reported that some businesses posted signs telling ICE it is not welcome inside, and that protests have taken place downtown in opposition to the enforcement action, including demonstrations last weekend and a march on Monday night.

He said federal staffing could total about 250 agents in southeast Louisiana.

Back in the studio, former New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, now a managing editor at Chartwell Strategy Group, and economic strategist Frances Newton, commented on Landry welcoming the federal crackdown, while noting that critics have called the approach overly harsh.

Borelli said that if critics view enforcement as too broad now, the more effective solution would have been stricter screening and earlier action before people entered the country and before deportation orders accumulated.

He added that the immigration issue played a central role in the 2024 election and that Trump had made it clear that immigration would be a top priority if elected, but Democrats "let the pendulum swing way too far" and now face consequences.

Newton echoed the emphasis on public safety, saying the country should not accept unknown risks in cities if individuals would not be welcomed into one's home.

She further contended that preventing even one crime can spare victims and families from lasting harm.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

