Jack Ciattarelli to Newsmax: Murphy NJ's Most 'Anti-Cop' Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been the "most anti-cop governor" the state has ever had, but now he is threatening their careers through mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations, Jack Ciattarelli, his GOP opponent in Tuesday's election, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Our EMTs, our fire personnel, our police personnel all worked every single day through the pandemic, at the height of the pandemic when there was a lot we didn't know," Ciattarelli told "America Right Now."

"Lives are being lost left and right, and now we're going to tell these people they're being fired because they refused to be vaccinated? That's just plain wrong."

Murphy, he added, is anti-cop, as "he's handcuffed them. He's disarmed them. He demoralized them," Ciattarelli said.

Meanwhile, Murphy is bringing people in like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other Democrat figures to campaign him, and Ciattarelli said that is because he is a "very desperate incumbent governor who desperately wants to be reelected."

Murphy, as governor, has not made any progress, he continued.

"We've got more nursing home deaths than any other state in the country," he said. "Property taxes are the highest in the country. The state of New Jersey is the worst place in the country to do business. I don't call that progress."

Ciattarelli promised, if elected, he plans to lower property taxes to make the state a better place to business "so everybody feels confident they can achieve the American dream here . . . [Murphy] is the governor that said to them. If taxes are your issue, we're probably not your state. I mean, he poked him right in the eye on what they repeatedly tell us is their number one issue."

The candidate has been considered an underdog in the race, but he said he believes he will win Tuesday, because he is "talking about the issues that matter to New Jersey: the property taxes, the business climate downsize and state government supporting our local and state police and getting our public school curriculum back on track."

