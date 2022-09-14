Don Bolduc to Newsmax: United Effort to Flip N.H. Senate Seat

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who eked out a win over a strong field of Republican Senate primary candidates Tuesday night in New Hampshire, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he and the GOP candidates he defeated must now unite in trying to flip the seat of Sen. Maggie Hassan in the November election.

"I am grateful to my other Republican opponents," Bolduc told "National Report." We will now come together with one common goal — to beat Sen. Hassan, who has not served this state well over the past 5 1/2 years."

A GOP victory in New Hampshire in November could be key in the Republicans retaking control of the Senate.

Bolduc said that Hassan "is not in the mood to face me. You can see it in her eyes. You could see it yesterday in her interviews," adding that she is already saying that she is not going to participate in debates."

But the retired brigadier general laid down the gauntlet, vowing to his Democrat contender that "I will debate you in every street corner and in every venue. You are going to have to answer questions."

Bolduc, a staunch conservative who held off the more moderate state Sen. President Chuck Morse in the GOP primary, said, "I am feeling great and am humbled by this victory. We worked hard for two years for this."

He described the primary campaign as entirely "grassroots" in nature, with "no outside support. No outside money. No outside influence at all."

He said he went to every corner of the state during his campaign "talking about truth, about transparency, about accountability about responsibility."

