GOP Senate Candidate Laxalt to Newsmax: Nevadans 'Want Change'

Nevada GOP Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt said the people of his state “want change” from its current incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“Here in Nevada, we are the top of all the bad lists. I mean, inflation is almost 16%, gas is still over $5 [per gallon], crime is up, we just had this huge fentanyl bust here in this state,” Laxalt said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “Human trafficking is soaring and all these problems that you cover across the country we're doing particularly worse. People want change, and we are going to win this race.”

The current Fivethirtyeight.com poll has Masto with just a 0.7% lead over Laxalt 44.2% to 43.5% an increase of almost 3% for Laxalt in the last week alone.

“The bottom line is we've been running hard for a year,” he said. “Now we've been putting lead on target, on our message.”

Laxalt said the citizens of the state are seeing through the millions in negative ads Masto has put out against him and believe the Democratic policies have the country and state on the wrong track.

“The people are seeing through the false ads, they're seeing through these Democrats that are basically trying to buy these key states, and they want change,” he said. “Seventy percent of Nevadans think we're on the wrong track, [just] 20% of independents think that [President] Joe Biden is doing a good job.”

Since former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid retired in 2017, the state has become more competitive, with Masto winning her 2016 race against Republican Joe Heck by just 2.4 percentage points, according to Ballotpedia.

That means the state is getting more national attention this cycle as the Senate is evenly split 50-50, and the majority hanging in the balance.

Laxalt said that Democrats spent “tens of millions” on the race over the summer, and some GOP groups came to aid his campaign to help balance the spending out going into the last 40 or so days until the election.

“There's no question over the summer, they spent tens of millions of dollars attacking me and also trying to prop her up,” he said. “But if you see these polls, she's still sitting in the low 40s. I'm in the mid-40s, and so people are not buying it. The ad spending is a lot more balanced now.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!