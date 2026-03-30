Benjamin Netanyahu to Newsmax: Hormuz Pipelines Could Be Rerouted

Rerouting energy pipelines to bypass "Iran's geographic choke point" is just one long-term option for the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview with Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, Netanyahu pointed to strategic infrastructure changes to reduce global dependence on one of the world's most vulnerable energy corridors.

"Long-term solutions include rerouting energy pipelines westward — across Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea and Mediterranean — bypassing Iran's geographic choke point," Netanyahu told Ruddy.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

Roughly 20% of the global oil supply passes through the strait daily, making it a vital artery for international energy markets and a frequent flashpoint for geopolitical tensions.

Any disruption — whether from conflict, blockades, or Iranian threats — can send oil prices surging and destabilize economies worldwide.

Iran has repeatedly signaled its ability to threaten or close the strait in times of conflict, giving it outsized leverage despite its weakened conventional military.

Conservative analysts have long warned that reliance on the Strait of Hormuz leaves the West exposed to coercion by hostile actors.

By proposing alternative pipeline routes through allied nations such as Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu emphasized a forward-looking approach that prioritizes energy security and reduces strategic vulnerability.

Such projects, while costly and complex, could shift the balance of power by limiting Iran's influence over global oil flows and strengthening partnerships with regional allies aligned against Tehran.

At the same time, short-term efforts remain focused on ensuring the strait remains open and secure.

U.S. and allied naval forces have historically patrolled the area to deter aggression and guarantee freedom of navigation, a principle Netanyahu and other leaders have repeatedly stressed as nonnegotiable.

The prime minister's remarks reflect a broader conservative strategy: Confront immediate threats while investing in long-term solutions that weaken adversaries' leverage.

As the war in Iran continues, the future of the Strait of Hormuz and the global energy stability it underpins remain central concerns for policymakers in Washington, Jerusalem, and beyond.

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