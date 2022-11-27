Neil Chatterjee to Newsmax: WH Wants to Skip Straight to Non-Fossil Fuels

Parts of the United States are facing the potential of rolling blackouts this winter because the Biden administration wants to "skip the transition part of the energy transition" to non-fossil fuels, and the end result of that is shortages, Neil Chatterjee, the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Sunday.

"We need more infrastructure in the United States," Chatterjee said. "We need permitting reform. We need to make it easier to build energy infrastructure in this country."

The United States, he said, is going through an "incredible energy transition" but without doing the work to make that process happen, the shortages become "really dangerous, when the power goes out when it's freezing cold outside."

Part of the issue is that the government "doesn't create anything," but it can block things, and 'that's what's happening right now," said Chatterjee. "My former colleagues at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are making it harder to build natural gas pipelines in this country."

They are also making it harder to build liquefied natural gas export facilities, which would help Ukraine and other allies, he said.

"We need to make it easier to build things," he added. "You can incentivize new technology for sure. Congress just did that $369 billion in tax incentives for the clean energy transition, but we still have to build stuff. If we don't build transmission lines in this country to get that clean energy onto the grid, $9 billion might have just been might as well just been flushed down the toilet."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is "going after American oil companies and demonizing them, while simultaneously trying to make nice with the Saudis and begging them to increase production because they're trying to satisfy their environmental base," said Chatterjee. "The reality of the situation is we do it cleaner and better than anyone else in the world. "If we increase domestic energy production, not only would it be good from an economics standpoint, from a national security standpoint, it's actually better for the environment as well."

