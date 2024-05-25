State Sen. Lippincott to Newsmax: Neb. Could Be Winner-Take-All State

State Sen. Loren Lippincott told Newsmax that Nebraska Republican lawmakers are trying to change how the state allocates its electoral votes to make Nebraska a winner-take-all state before the general election in November.



Currently, two electoral votes are allocated based on the statewide popular vote, while the remaining three are allocated based on the winner of the popular vote in each of the state's congressional districts.



Speaking to "Saturday Agenda," Lippincott, R-Central City, stated that such a bill, for such a scenario — Legislative Bill 764 — could come about if Republican Gov. Jim Pillen calls for a summer session.

Avoiding a filibuster from the Democrats for the winner-take-all bill would require at least two votes, Lippincott added.

Such votes would have to come from members of the state's Democratic Party.

