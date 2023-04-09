Riley Gaines to Newsmax: After Ambush, I Will Sue

NCAA swimmer and 12-time All-American champ Riley Gaines told Newsmax on Saturday she was attacked by trans activists at a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University on Thursday and plans to sue. Gaines gave a speech during the event about protecting women's sports.

When asked by "The Count" if she would pursue legal action, Gaines replied, "I will."

"I was held against my will for three hours. They were demanding money from me if I wanted to make it home safely. That is extortion. That is kidnapping. That is holding someone for ransom.

"And it was baffling," Gaines continued, "that the police were not able to — in this three hours — allow me to safely exit the building. It was baffling that the ... dean of students was there and did nothing. I will be pursuing legal action."

Video of the event shows the trans activists saying, "Tell her to pay us, then she can go."

After the event, SFSU's vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Jamillah Moore, emailed students, thanking them for taking part in the "peaceful" event.

"It took tremendous bravery," Moore wrote, "to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions.

"I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully."

Gaines later replied on social media decrying Moore's statement: "I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL... I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for [ransom]. The protesters demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom... We must have different definitions of peaceful."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!