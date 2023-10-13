×
Retired Navy SEAL to Newsmax: 'Open Borders' Imperil US

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 03:43 PM EDT

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill told Newsmax on Thursday that "there's always a threat" of terrorism to the United States, especially "now with our open borders."

"I hate saying it to people, but ... welcome to my world. And I've said it before … especially now with our open borders," O'Neill said on "The Balance" while talking about the attack on Israel and fears of other attacks worldwide.

"Israel has one of the most secure borders in the world and look what they did to them, and they're going to do it here again, too. And people need to realize that the stuff that we think is important, the stuff that we're worried about is not important, when it all comes down to it they want to kill us because that's their way to the promised land."

O'Neill said that this is "the way it is. It's horrible. I don't like people to see it. I don't like to think about it, but sometimes you need to see what your enemy is capable of. And that's where we're at right now."

When asked about the possibility of more attacks he said: "We should take every threat credibly, but … there's always a threat considering who these people are. Just because we stopped a war with them doesn't mean they've forgotten about us or stopped going to war with us."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

