Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Weapons to Ukraine Can't Have US 'Fingerprints'

Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Monday that the only way the United States can provide weapons to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian invasion is if there are no U.S. “fingerprints” to let Russia know where they came from.

“If I were in the Trump White House now, I suspect that, in the situation room, and at the Pentagon, there would be a lot of activity getting both stingers to take out the air stuff, Javelins to take out the tanks, but done in a way where they're put into the hands of the Ukrainians without U.S. fingerprints,” Navarro said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Monday. “That's how it's done.”

Navarro said that was how it was done in the past to help the Afghans when Russia invaded in the 1980s, with a man named Mike Pillsbury who moved Stinger missiles into Afghanistan to fight the Russians.

“Pillsbury, back in the day, was very instrumental in surreptitiously moving Stinger missile after Stinger missile into the hands of the Afghans to shoot down the Russian helicopters and make them bleed, and eventually they bleed out and left, and it was done without any fingerprints,” Navarro said. “Let's send some Ukrainian pilots on a bus, go pick them up in Poland and take them over (to a NATO base).”

Navarro said that by trying to get help from China, Russian President Vladimir Putin is helping in the colonization of his country by China.

“Vladimir Putin is grabbing a few chunks of territory, but the likelihood is it's going to result in the colonization of Russia, which is already well underway by the Chinese Communist party,” he said. “The reasons why sanctions aren't going to work is because China is going to come in and buy up all the oil, buy up all the gas.”

He said that once China gets Russia “hooked” on its currency, the yuan, it will be easier to “colonize” Siberia and its resources.

“Russia, even after the Soviet Union breakup, has the largest landmass in the world,” he said. “The place is huge, and eastern Siberia is the mother lode of all manner of natural resources.”

Navarro also said he doesn’t believe reports that Russian is trying to buy more weapons from China, even though they produce some of the best weaponry in the world.

“Russia makes the best air defense systems in the world,” he said. “There are some things I guess China could supply them with, but that doesn't ring true. What rings true for me is that (China’s President Xi) is paying to tighten his grip around the Russian economy, such as it is, and basically colonized the territory of eastern Siberia.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: