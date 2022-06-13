Peter Navarro: Jan. 6 Hearings Aimed at Keeping Trump Off 2024 Ballot

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats' main mission for holding televised hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is to try to keep his former boss off the 2024 presidential ballot.

''The mission of this kangaroo committee on Capitol Hill is to build a bogus kind of phony 'Russiagate' criminal case against President Trump as a way of keeping him out of the Oval Office come January of 2025,'' Navarro said on ''Eric Bolling The Balance.''

''Congress is not supposed to weaponize its investigatory powers for judicial ends, and we can't, by the separation of powers in our Constitution, act as judge, jury and executioner, as the judicial function.''

Navarro said this is the latest attempt by Democrats to persecute Trump after two ''phony'' votes in the House to impeach him while he was in office that failed to convict him in the Senate.

He also said the hearings are a distraction from the ''serious'' issues facing the country, such as inflation, high gasoline prices and security along the southern border, which should be the subjects of congressional hearings.

''Look at the backdrop for these hearings. Stock market crash today on top of what's been a very long downward slide, inflation is off the charts and the economy is in tatters,'' Navarro said. ''We've got really, really, serious problems here with this economy because of the way [President Joe] Biden's regime has been conducting its foreign policy, its economic policy, and its border policy.''

He said the ''scripted'' televised hearings are nothing more than a political ploy against the Democrats' enemies, especially Trump.

''The bottom line is we're watching a very scripted performance by a kangaroo court, which is trying to build a criminal charge against Trump that'll never stick,'' he said. ''But they're just there to taint, and smear, and they hope will drag him down.''

Navarro was arrested last week after he did not appear before the committee. He is charged with contempt of Congress.

He said he was handcuffed, placed in leg irons and taken to a jail cell, where he was held for a couple of hours before he was allowed to him speak to a lawyer.

''What they did was outrageous,'' he said. ''I literally live across the street from the FBI. It's common when you have this white-collar offense, that's not even fraud, it's just a technical offense, to arrange what's called a voluntary surrender, and I had reached out to the FBI agent two days before they took me down at the airport said 'Hey, whatever you need, I'm there.' They didn't do that.''

Navarro asserted that his legal expenses to defend himself could reach $1 million.

