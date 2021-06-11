Peter Navarro to Newsmax: G-7 Leaders See Biden as 'Weak, Manipulable'

Former White House Adviser Peter Navarro said on Newsmax Friday there will be big differences between how President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump handle G-7 summits, as the world leaders will see Biden as "weak and manipulable" and take advantage.

"These leaders are gonna lavash praise on Joe Biden, but what they do is they see him as weak and manipulable," said Navarro on Newsmax's "National Report." "They'll bring him back into the globalist camp … (and will establish) the use of the United States and the United States taxpayer to provide their economic needs through unfair trade and their security needs."

Navarro added that the difference in the summits is " kind of a tale of two presidents."

"When President Trump went to these G-7 summits, his primary mission was to create jobs for the American people by leveling the playing field on trade," said Navarro. "Many of those countries in the G-7 take tremendous advantage of us with unfair trade practices, so he was always going after that, and there was always tension because of that."

Meanwhile, Trump critics are claiming that Biden has better relationships with other world leaders than Trump does, but Navarro insisted that the former president had "very good relations, personally," with other leaders, "particularly with (Angela) Merkel."

"They understood that he had firm principles," said Navarro. "It was America first, but that they could work together."

But Trump would have taken a "very firm position" against Russia's Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, said Navarro.

But with Biden, the G-7 summit will take on a "globalist agenda" rather than an "economic nationalist agenda," Navarro said, and that will result in harm to American taxpayers.

"It's going to be kumbaya on the vaccine and climate change and everything that they're likely to do is going to be a net harm to the American taxpayer and American people," he said

He also said he thinks there will be a discussion how to counter China, and its Communist government's use of the COVID vaccine as a "geopolitical weapon to extend its popwer," but that will also raise questions about the country's role in the pandemic.

"They may not have intentionally released the virus, but they surely did not contain it," Navarro said. "It's a terrible catastrophe for the world, but Communist China has benefited from this pandemic in terms of relative power relative to the United States."

He also claimed that China was able to leverage the pandemic to lead to Trump's defeat and has "elevated their status" as the economy there has not suffered like the economies in other countries.

Trump also took a firm position on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and members funding

"Don't forget it was one of the great triumphs of the Trump administration, and it took breaking some glass to get these European nations to pony up," said Navarro.

He also said he agrees with Ric Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, and his assessment that the United States should not allow any company doing business with U.S. defense or intelligence to use Chinese spyware apps.

"This whole idea of unwinding the ban on the social media apps from China is ridiculous," said Navarro. "That spyware is spying directly on the American people...elections have consequences and what we have now in Joe Biden is an appeaser to China with all the hazards that will have both in terms of national security and for jobs in America."

He added that he hates to see the Biden administration "revert to the status quo" on China that he has been "personally fighting for decades" as "China is eating our lunch. Sorry, Joe Biden. They are eating our lunch and you are serving it to them like a butler."

