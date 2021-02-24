Peter Navarro to Newsmax TV: How Can Biden 'Be This Stupid'?

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro bemoaned the Biden administration’s actions toward China on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, particularly the rescinding of the order that barred U.S. electric grid operators from purchasing equipment from the communist country.

“Biden, I still don’t understand how he can be this stupid as to rescind that order, because that thing is beautiful,” Navarro said on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “That protects the American people even as it creates American jobs. So how do I feel? I’m not happy right now.”

Navarro referred to President Joe Biden’s executive order on the first day of his administration that revoked the international construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Besides the pipeline, Trump’s Executive Order 13920 also “prohibited any acquisition, importation, transfer, or installation of bulk power system electric equipment by any person or with respect to any property to which a foreign country or a national thereof has any interest, that poses an undue risk to the bulk power system, the security or resiliency of U.S. critical infrastructure or the U.S. economy, or U.S. national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons.”

China is a major manufacturer of electrical transformers.

Navarro also deplored Biden’s characterization of China’s treatment of the Muslim Uighurs in western China as “culturally…different norms,” which the Trump administration labeled “genocide.”

“There’s two million people in concentration camps, and they’re not only forced to engage in slave labor, the healthiest ones are, ironically, are used for organ donation,” Navarro said. “And Joe Biden, this is like different cultural norms?”