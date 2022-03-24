Ex-Thatcher Adviser to Newsmax: Biden NATO Press Conference a 'Train Wreck'

Nile Gardiner, a former adviser to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told Newsmax on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's NATO press conference in Brussels, Belgium, was a "train wreck" and "embarrassing in many respects."

During his appearance on "American Agenda," Gardiner, who now serves as director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, characterized the president's performance as projecting confusion and containing "muddled messaging."

"There was a lot of talk, actually, about domestic U.S. politics in this press conference and references to Donald Trump from Joe Biden," Gardiner observed. He said the focus "was completely out of place" for a NATO summit, especially while Russia is invading Ukraine.

"There was a lack of urgency. A lack, I think, of gravitas from Joe Biden," he continued. "And I think it was actually one of the weakest displays I've seen from a U.S. president on the world stage in many, many decades."

He further stated that under Biden, the U.S. is "moving backward on the world stage."

"Joe Biden is literally sleeping from behind," the former adviser remarked.

Hours before the summit kicked off, news broke that the Biden administration intends to push for more than $1 billion in aid to Ukraine and for the U.S. to take in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the New York Post.

Late Wednesday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the U.K. would send 6,000 missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces, NBC News reported.

Johnson also pledged to send more British troops to several NATO member states.

"We are bolstering our support for the NATO countries on the frontline, sending a new deployment of U.K. troops to Bulgaria on top of the doubling our troops both in Poland and in Estonia," Johnson said. "This is just the beginning. We must support a free and democratic Ukraine in the long term. This is a fellow European democracy fighting a war of national defense."

