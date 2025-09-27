Whitaker to Newsmax: NATO Must Stay Strong to Deter Russia

NATO's collective strength, along with American leadership under President Donald Trump, remains key to deterring Russia's aggression against Ukraine and Europe, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The first thing we need to do is make sure Ukraine continues to defend itself, and we're doing that through NATO's prioritized requirements list — buying the best weapons in the world from the United States and providing them to Ukraine," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Whitaker said that beyond arming Ukraine, the focus must remain on strengthening NATO itself. He recalled commitments made at the recent summit in The Hague, where allies agreed to ramp up defense spending and modernization.

"It's not just about America being strong," he said. "Our allies also need advanced weapons, F-35s, and investments in their own defense. That collective strength makes the alliance stronger."

Whitaker, meanwhile, said that NATO has "responded immediately and strongly" to repeated Russian drone and aircraft incursions into allied airspace, including using fighter jets and air defense systems to intercept intrusions.

"We need to stay patient, disciplined, and, most importantly, strong. That strength is what will deter Russia and ultimately guarantee peace," the ambassador said.

Poland recently invoked Article 4 after more than 20 Russian drones entered its airspace, raising concerns about escalation. Whitaker, who visited Poland days after the incident, said consultations with allies are exactly what NATO should be doing.

"I was in Poland right after the incursion," he said. "We saw military exercises, met with leaders, and ensured that American leadership was front and center. President Donald Trump has demonstrated time and again that we lead from the front."

Whitaker also emphasized Trump's role as a peacemaker.

"President Trump has made seven peace deals already, and we hope the eighth will be ending the war in Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, he added, if Russia insists on continuing the fight, Ukraine must remain strong enough to resist.

While consultations under Article 4 are important, Whitaker cautioned that NATO cannot simply engage in dialogue without action.

"We need to make sure we're not just talking," he said. "We must give our allies what they need militarily and signal to Russia to stop being reckless and acting like a rogue state."

Whitaker concluded that the alliance must remain unified and resolute.

"Peace and prosperity are what ordinary countries want for their citizens," he said. "Russia must stop choosing death, destruction, and war."

