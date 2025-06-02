Sen Marshall to Newsmax: Big Bill Will Raise National Debt

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday he's in agreement with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that the Big Beautiful Bill will raise the national debt.

When asked by "Finnerty" what his response would be to Republicans who are a "no" vote on the bill, Marshall responded:

"I agree with Ron Johnson that the biggest problem this nation faces is our national debt. But I also realize that President [Donald] Trump campaigned on [securing] the border. And he's done that, at least temporarily.

"But if you want the border permanently secured, we need the money for the 2,000 miles of fence that's in this one big, beautiful bill."

According to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the Big Beautiful Bill calls for $46 billion to be spent on the border wall. But it only costs $6.5 million a mile. "So if you do a thousand miles, that's $6.5 billion."

Marshall went on to add, "There's money in there to increase the Border Patrol by 20%, and there's money in there to double the number of ICE removal agents as well."

"Look," he added, "this bill isn't perfect, in my humble opinion. What we do to balance the budget, number one is grow the economy by making the Trump tax cuts permanent and roll back regulations. We freeze spending. And then over the next four years, we decrease spending.

"And as the economy grows and our spending decreases, we'll meet there in the middle.

"I wish we could do it all at once, but on the House that appears to be impossible. But I agree with everything Ron Johnson says. And again, I'm looking for that win-win opportunity.

"Let's give the president his one big, beautiful bill, and then let's come back and take some other small bites through reconciliation if we can."

Johnson later argued on Newsmax that the deficit spending and national debt threatens the spending power of the dollar which places it in a position to be replaced as the world's reserve currency.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com