Nathan Stemple to Newsmax: 'Tens of Thousands' Attended Michigan Trump Rally

Nathan Stemple, the president of the automotive parts manufacturing business where former President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday, told Newsmax on Thursday that that "the experience was just one in ten lifetimes for us."

Trump spoke to a crowd of non-union auto workers at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township, Michigan, the same night that his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination participated in the second GOP primary debate.

Stemple said on "National Report" that "there were tens of thousands of people outside of the rally, all up and down our street, up and down the adjoining streets … that whole experience was just one in ten lifetimes for us."

He added, "It was the non-union and the union people just coming together, banding, all with a common goal of supporting President Trump and proving that the American dream is still alive."

Stemple later said that he's spoken with "a few union members that are friends and I do believe that the views are quite, quite different … most of the working people just want to work, they want to provide for their family, they want to prosper."

He said that Trump's remarks were "spot on, everything was spot on. I had conversations with him on the plant floor and it was like … he understood what I was thinking, what I was feeling, what I was … experiencing at the plant level."

