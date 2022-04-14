Oklahoma Sen. Dahm to Newsmax: Abortion Bans 'Huge' Wins For the Future

Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, the lawmaker behind the state's new abortion bill, said Thursday on Newsmax that he considers the moves there, in Florida, and other states to be "huge" wins not only for conservatives but for future generations.

"We in Oklahoma are now saying it is a crime and you will be charged with a felony," the Republican lawmaker said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"The abortionists will face prison time if they intentionally take that innocent life, and this is something that government has a responsibility to do. We have a responsibility to stand up and protect the lives of the unborn."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed a bill into law that makes it a felony for anyone to perform an abortion, with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, as part of a push by GOP states nationwide to curtail abortion rights. The new bill makes an exception only in the case of an abortion performed that would save the life of a mother.

Dahm said he knows the courts will continue to deal with the new Oklahoma law, but "that doesn't mean we as the legislature shouldn't be pushing back and trying to protect those lives by any means necessary."

He said he is sure Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed that state's law into effect on Thursday, will also see the measure fight legal challenges.

But still, "it's time for the Republican legislatures to lead and push back against this leftist liberal nonsense that is essentially child sacrifice with the murdering of those innocent children in the world," said Dahm.

Dahm also acknowledged that there will be people who want to fight for abortion but said it is the "government's main responsibility to protect our rights."

He also dismissed concerns that the states' tougher abortion laws could hurt Republicans' chances in the midterm elections this fall.

"Those innocent children that are losing their lives are much more important than any politician having a position of power as a congressman or a senator, or anything else, so that should be paramount, Dahm said. "They should be more concerned about those future generations rather than being more concerned about their next election."

