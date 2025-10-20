Nate Friedman to Newsmax: Far-Left Rhetoric Killed Charlie Kirk

Independent journalist Nate Friedman told Newsmax on Monday that one of the organizers of the weekend's "No Kings" protests has a long record of inflammatory anti-law enforcement statements — including calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "thugs" and "Gestapo" in previous demonstrations.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Friedman drew a direct link between the woman's radical-left rhetoric and the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk last month.

Friedman said the woman identified herself as simply "marshaling" protesters but was seen wearing a vest labeled "Rise and Resist," a left-wing activist group funded in part by George Soros and known for its confrontational tactics.

Friedman, who has been reporting on the "No Kings" movement as well as the organization and funding behind other "anti-West" protests, said the woman's presence underscores how far-left activism continues to influence these protests even as leaders claim they're peaceful.

He also drew a personal connection to the escalating rhetoric from the far left, warning that demonizing conservatives as fascists carries dangerous consequences.

"And I just want to make note of one of those photos of her calling ICE thugs. This is the rhetoric that killed my friend Charlie Kirk," Friedman said.

"When you continuously call us fascists and Nazis, you're calling us Nazis so you can kill us — not because we are Nazis. That's the distinctive difference."

