Bronsteins to Newsmax: School Withholding Deceased Son's Records

Robert and Rose Bronstein, the parents of 15-year-old Nate Bronstein, who on Jan. 13, 2022, took his own life after extensive cyberbullying from fellow high schoolers, told Newsmax on Wednesday that his high school, the private Latin School of Chicago, continues to withhold their son's school records.

"We're asking for our children's school files, which by law any parent is entitled to," Rose Bronstein said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "This is a parental rights issue.

"School files mean anything related to my son's time at the school, so transcripts, grades, recommendation letters ... any notes related to anything around his time there. We met with a school social worker there, so we would want those notes, the reports of the cyberbullying that he made.

"We know that [Nate] sent an email to the dean of students on Dec. 12 of 2021, which is a Sunday ... saying, 'I need to meet with you on Monday,' Dec. 13th. 'I'm being cyberbullied over a group text threat and Snapchat, and I need help,'" Rose Bronstein continued. "We know that he met with her on Dec. 13. But we also know that that email is being withheld from us, and those are part of the school files.

"All that we can come up with is if they had nothing to hide, then they would just say, Sure, here are your school files that you're entitled to."

According to the Daily Mail, the Bronsteins filed a second lawsuit against the school earlier this month for its refusal to hand over the school records, asserting that the school is attempting to hide its negligence of evidence. The first lawsuit, filed in April 2022, alleged that the school had turned a "blind eye" to their son's situation.

Nate Bronstein hung himself inside a bathroom in his home after relentless threats and humiliating messages through a group text and on the social media app Snapchat, much of which was shared by high schoolers across Chicago.

Though Rose and Robert Bronstein had previously spoken with the school on several occasions about their son being harassed in school, they were not aware of the cyberbullying that took place until a few weeks after his suicide.

Host Greta Van Susteren asked the Bronsteins if their attorney has served a subpoena on the school to appear for a deposition and turn over all documents. Robert Bronstein answered, "I'm not an attorney. We're not at that point in the case."

"We filed a complaint. We've actually ... settled our case under confidential terms with some other defendants who aren't the school," he added. "Really, what we're trying to do is learn as much information as possible to likely file an amended complaint. I recognize that eventually, we could serve a subpoena and get that.

"Our position is, this has nothing to do with the litigation. If we weren't litigants and our children had attended this school and we wanted the records, we're entitled to them. Period. End of story."

Robert Bronstein said his son "was a very bright and funny kid. He loved sports more than anything. He was [an] encyclopedia about sports trivia. He loved — of all sports — certainly basketball the most."

"He was just a normal kid," he continued. "He had a lot of friends; he had two sisters, a lot of cousins who all loved him and loved spending time with him. He was just a regular kid who wanted to go to school and make friends and get along."

Van Susteren mentioned just prior to the interview that Newsmax had reached out to the Latin School of Chicago for a statement, but had not yet heard back from the school.

