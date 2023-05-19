Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Durham Report Whitewashes Corruption

Andrew Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, told Newsmax that special counsel John Durham's report actually whitewashes corruption in the federal government.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday, Napolitano said Durham "slow-walked" the investigation so much that the statute of limitations expired for the potential indictments of certain individuals.

Napolitano began by parroting the comments of former Supreme Court clerk Mike Davis, who joined him on the show and highlighted two Justice Department officials who allegedly colluded with Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

"This entire investigation was commenced on the basis of politics," he said of the 2017 probe into former President Donald Trump's alleged connection to the Kremlin. "That's a material, substantial violation of Donald Trump's civil rights as protected by at least two federal statutes.

"Nobody was indicted, and nobody can be indicted because Durham slow-walked this report so that by the time it came out, the statute of limitations for indicting anybody for violating Trump's civil rights and the civil rights of others had expired. It's too little, too late."

The former judge acknowledged that Durham did indict other individuals. However, juries acquitted two of them after they were accused of lying to the FBI.

Only a low-level FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, pleaded guilty after he admitted to doctoring emails for a surveillance warrant. He ended up avoiding jail time.

"This $6.5 million investigation, which vindicates Trump to some extent, simply didn't go far enough," Napolitano said.

Although the report failed to deliver on key indictments that some sought, Politico reported Tuesday that House Republicans are readying to use it as leverage to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"It just further confirms that we've got to make major, major changes and that it cannot be reauthorized as is. ... It can't just be same old, same old," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary.

