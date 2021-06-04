Rep. Nancy Mace: Graffiti Shows 'Where We Are as a Country'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that her house was recently defaced with graffiti, which she suspects was committed by supporters of the anti-fascist group antifa, and that this event shows ''where we are as a country.''

Mace told ''American Agenda'' that ''If this were a Democrat there would be wall-to-wall coverage, but because I'm a Republican woman who's conservative, folks just want to turn a blind eye.''

She added that her children ''were not home at the time. I had one kid [who] was at a sleepover. The other one had a night with their father. And so for me, it's very jarring. I was lucky: The local police department has someone that removes graffiti locally and they came in on their day off and got it removed before my kids could see it and before other kids in the neighborhood were going to school on Tuesday. So, I'm really grateful [to] local law enforcement. This has been a jarring experience.''

Mace said this is ''the second time that I've been targeted with vandalism. The first time was in October, on the day of one of my debates in a very highly contested, heated congressional campaign. My car was keyed with expletives on the day of one of my debates, and then, seven months later, to have this happen ... at my home, on my front doorsteps. It's kind of shocking and it doesn't feel good.''

The congresswoman said, ''I feel like I have to look over my shoulder every single day, and when I pick my kids up from school on Tuesday, the first question from their mouth was, 'Mommy, are we safe?' And this is where we are as a country, and [this] attack from the left on the right and it's not okay. This has got to stop.''

She added, ''I don't feel safe. No, I don't. And I'm going to be honest about that. I don't like feeling like I have to look over my shoulder. I have a security system, I have cameras in place, but we've got a triple the number of cameras I have in my home. And not only will have them outside, I've got to have them inside now.

"[It] doesn't feel good to see the police patrolling your home every single day, and the impact on me as a member of Congress is one thing, but my kids didn't ask for this. My neighbors didn't ask for this. My community didn't ask for this, and it puts a heavy burden on everybody else. And I'm I'm feeling discouraged at that. It doesn't feel good.''

