Rep. Mace to Newsmax: FBI Playing 'Shell Game' With Document

Thursday, 11 May 2023 03:07 PM EDT

Officials at the FBI are "playing a shell game" with a document that will turn out to be the "smoking gun" in the investigation of President Joe Biden and his family members and the money they were paid by China and other U.S. adversaries, Rep. Nancy Mace, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday on Newsmax.

The South Carolina Republican also said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that the FBI is ignoring demands from Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for the document that they say a whistleblower has informed them contains information that Biden had accepted money from a foreign national in a pay-for-play scheme when he was the vice president under former President Barack Obama. 

Mace's comments came after Comer's press conference on Wednesday, during which she spoke while the committee's Republicans outlined details it had learned in its investigation of Biden and his family.

At some point, Mace said, the committee will likely refer charges to the Department of Justice, "which would be the next right step."

"If the evidence proves that out, it should be deeply concerning to any American in this country, regardless of your political affiliation, when you look at the dozens and dozens of shell companies, the tens of millions of dollars that was moved around," Mace said.

"We're talking about the left wanting to say that no one is above the law. Put your money where your mouth is. This is literally the Biden family tree receiving millions of dollars from communist China through the shell companies."

There also have been no charges pressed in the past seven or eight years regarding the payoffs, which allegedly included "one of the president's grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a brother, a son, current wives, former wives, ex-wives, and it's unbelievable," said Mace.

That means the House Oversight Committee has shown the evidence, even though the mainstream media "wants to say, 'Where's the evidence?'" said Mace. 

"We literally showed you just the tip of the iceberg and bank records yesterday and this is just the start," Mace said. "They don't want to cover this at all."

But still, the media is following the case of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who was arrested on several charges this week, and Mace said the law applies to Democrats and Republicans alike.

"If it's good enough to investigate a former president, then it should also be good enough to investigate a current president and his family if they've been corrupted by our adversaries," said Mace.

She added that she finds it suspicious that the charges against Santos were announced the night before the Oversight press conference. 

