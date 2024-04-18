Rep. Mace to Newsmax: 'Common Sense Measures' Needed in Ukraine Bill

House Republicans have been working to put "common sense measures" into the proposed funding bill for Ukraine and to remove some loopholes that are already popping up, Rep. Nancy Mace said Thursday on Newsmax.

"I submitted 11 amendments within the last 24 hours that address border security, that address Ukraine, funding, et cetera, in those bills that we're going to be voting on on Saturday," the South Carolina Republican said on "Newsline," adding that the amendments must be germane to the bill so it can pass out of the Rules Committee.

"It's one thing to file an amendment, but we've got to make sure that it's related to the bill, or it never goes forward," Mace said. "So we've been working really hard to put some common sense measures in there."

One of the loopholes already in the bill is a measure that would allow a president to forgive any loan given to Ukraine, she said.

"I want to strike that provision," Mace said. "If it's going to be a loan, let's make it so."

She said she added an amendment that would rescind IRS spending to help send funds to Ukraine.

"This thing is moving forward and we want to make sure that we have people at the table that can make it a better bill when we vote on it Saturday," Mace said.

The bill has already made great strides, she added, because when discussions started this week, there were no border security measures related to any foreign aid included, which led to frustration from some GOP lawmakers, including growing demands from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a move to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson's seat.

"There were many of us in the room with the speaker and other leaders pushing to make sure that we get a vote and we do a border security bill because our country is first," Mace said. "I don't care whatever is going around the world. We want to make sure that our border is secure. We're getting a vote on those measures."

Mace also noted that she has proposed amendments to the border bill that include a Violence Against Women Act, which would require immigrants in the U.S. to be deported if they commit an act of violence against a woman.

"We want to make sure if you're raping women, you get deported right away," Mace said.

Mace also discussed this week's Senate testimony from Boeing on safety issues with the company, including testimony from whistleblower Sam Salehpour, a Boeing quality engineer who said he was told to "shut up" when he flagged safety concerns.

"I just want to say that any whistleblower that comes forward or wants to come forward should be protected and feel that they'll be protected so that they can speak freely," said Mace. "I'm on a Boeing flight every couple of days, going back and forth between South Carolina and D.C., but, ultimately, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that Americans are safe when they're in the air."

