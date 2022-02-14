Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Will Keep Fighting for Seat Without Trump Endorsement

First-term Rep. Nancy Mace said Monday on Newsmax that she'll keep fighting to keep her House seat, even if former President Donald Trump has endorsed her opponent, and that she's "not a shrinking violet and not a wallflower" and knows that Republicans don't have to agree on everything all the time.

"I was really vocal on Jan. 6, just like I've been vocal on the Durham report," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"You're going to know when I agree with you; you're going to know when I don't."

Trump endorsed Mace, who worked for his 2016 campaign, in 2020, but now calls her an "absolutely terrible candidate" and said her "remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal."

Instead, he is endorsing Mace's GOP challenger, Katie Arrington, for the House seat, after Mace criticized Trump following the incidents at the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying his achievements "were wiped out in just a few short hours.”

Mace told Newsmax that she also knows her vote to certify the Electoral Colleges' vote for Biden "ruffled some feathers," but she based her choice on the Constitution as she is a constitutional conservative.

She added that she does believe that putting America first is something that Republicans agree on, but she won't back down from the fight to keep her seat.

"The district that I represent [wants] an independent voice," said Mace. "They want someone who's going to have the same values that I have. And if you want a majority back in Congress you've got to be able to keep this time and Republican hands can't do that.

"If we're constantly fighting each other. We've got to be fighting for the American people. We've got to be looking forward if we're going to win a majority back."

Mace, after Trump's rejection, made news after posting a video of herself last week talking about her pro-Trump bona fides outside of Trump Tower a day after the ex-president endorsed her primary challenger.

"I [was] doing some interviews and meeting with some groups about the state's Reform Act, which is the only Republican cannabis bill that's been endorsed by conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity and also giant companies like Amazon and companies large and small," said Mace. "I decided to march on down there and just remind people of how loyal I am to his agenda.

"I was there with him in 2016 helped get him elected. I worked in seven states across the country, the things that he believed in from foreign policy to low taxes, to great employment opportunities for everybody, regardless of your skin color. Those are all things the vast majority, if not all, Republicans support and believe in including myself, but I never back down from a fight."

She also noted that she was the only Republican woman who was able to defeat "Nancy Pelosi's foot soldier, Joe Cunningham."

"Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to take the seat back in another low turnout, midterm election, and it can happen if we don't elect Republicans that not only can raise the money that they need to win, but that support our agenda," said Mace.

"I'm proud of my loyalty…not necessarily always to my party, but it's to the people that I represent. I represent them on both sides of the aisle, and this district is physically conservative.

"We don't want someone who's going to raise taxes. Want someone who's going to vote against deficit spending and I have a phenomenal record on that on that rating."

