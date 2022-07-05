Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Abortion Clinics on Federal Land 'Insane'

The idea of putting abortion clinics on federal lands, as some progressives want, is "just insane," Rep. Nancy Mace said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Some of our national forests or nationally protected land. You're going to put abortion clinics on them?" the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Because our country is so divided, it will be very hard for progressives to get what they want, which is why they're looking at ways to work around the rule of law, work around the rule of the Supreme Court, and put this on federal lands."

But the idea of putting the clinics on federal lands "goes to show you how crazy Joe Biden is, and his administration and the progressive left," said Mace.

Progressives "have lost their minds over something that doesn't happen in most countries," she added. "If you look at socialist Europe, abortion is banned after 12 to 15 weeks on average, if you're even able to have an abortion."

But in the United States, where half the states have restrictions on abortion and half don't, Congress must take a role in deciding if there will be national restrictions as well, said Mace.

South Carolina has a law set to go into effect restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but Biden and the administration are openly calling for a carve out of the filibuster to codify Roe and ensure access to abortion in all states.

Mace, though, said she does not think the move will succeed, noting that even when former President Barack Obama had a supermajority, he did not codify Roe.

"I don't think they're going to be able to do what they want to do, because it would require them to work together with Republicans, and Republicans are not going to go as far as a progressive left, who want abortion for any reason up until birth," said Mace. "You've seen legislation in states like Virginia, where there was a delegate in Virginia just a few years ago, trying to allow abortion up until the day of birth and Virginia's former governor as well."

Mace also on Tuesday commented on the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of West Virginia vs. EPA, in which the court agreed on limitations to the agency's scope, drawing fire from Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who called the court "out of control," with the ruling.

Mace accused Warren of being out of control, not the court, and said Democrats are OK with protesters protesting outside the home of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn the Roe decision "which is against the law."

"Somebody's going to get hurt, and this has got to stop," Mace said. "We need adults in the room, people who are willing to stand up and be strong and follow the rule of law in this country. You're not seeing it from these progressive senators, or even from the Joe Biden administration."

