Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Pam Bondi Hearing Became 'A True Circus'

Rep. Nancy Mace, S.C. said on Newsmax Saturday that Democrats turned a recent hearing into "a true circus" instead of "getting to the bottom of the truth," arguing that victims deserve a more aggressive push to identify and punish people she described as potential coconspirators and other witnesses tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Mace, speaking on "The Count," said lawmakers should have focused on "the real victims" and what she called unresolved questions about "co-conspirators" rather than "political theater" at a hearing where she said Attorney General Pam Bondi came under fire.

During the interview, she was asked for her take on what she described as political theater and criticism of Bondi.

Mace replied, "They made the judicial hearing a true circus rather than getting to the bottom of the truth," adding that "the real victims deserve nothing less."

She added, "We still don't know why other people weren't indicted," and argued she intends to press for testimony from people she believes "may be witnesses, may be predators, but folks with information that can get to the bottom of it."

The House Judiciary Committee held a Department of Justice oversight hearing on Wednesday, with Bondi as the witness.

Bondi faced sharp questioning in a contentious, hours-long session that included disputes over the Justice Department's handling of Epstein-related files.

Mace said she sent a letter to Bondi about criticism aimed at President Trump over the talk of the Epstein files.

Mace said her letter sought an explanation because "the DOJ has subsequently quietly removed certain documents from the DOJ website after they were posted," and she wants to know "what documents were removed, why they were removed," and "the timing of when they're going to be put back up there."

Mace said she believes the material at issue relates to people she called potential co-conspirators, saying, "the Southern District of New York provided redacted documents specifically as it relates to potential co-conspirators," and she wants those "documents unredacted."

She added, "I want the co-conspirators' names," and said she planned additional requests, including a letter to the Central Intelligence Agency because, she claimed, "I have my hands on some information that I believe the CIA has in their possession."

Mace also said she wants "a copy of every passport that Epstein has ever had under every pseudonym," adding, "There's more to this than meets the eye, and I'm going to get to the bottom of it."

Asked why she has made the issue a personal mission, Mace said, "I'm a survivor," and described the effort as "deeply personal."

She said, "It's not political here," and insisted that those abusing victims "get the full throttle of the law," adding, "the Epstein saga really is emblematic of a cultural issue in America" where she claimed, "no one ever goes to jail."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com