Rep. Mace to Newsmax: White House Cocaine Investigation 'Baffling'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that it's "baffling" the Secret Service investigation into a small bag of cocaine found at the White House lasted only 12 days.

Mace, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on "Wake Up America" the Secret Service essentially announced on Thursday: "No suspects, case closed."

She added, "They can't seem to figure out who brought a white powdery substance to the West Wing of the White House. Like, I just don't understand … is it incompetence? Is it ignorance? Is it a cover-up? I don't know. It's very frustrating because, as I said yesterday, every time there's some question about behavior or corruption, anything to do with the Bidens or the President Biden family, the administration, this White House. We never seem to be able to get any answers, and that includes when people come down to testify in our committees."

Mace continued to decry the lack of answers.

"Nothing ever happens in this place," she said. "It's deeply frustrating. What's baffling to me is that they only investigated this for 12 days … there are security cameras all over the White House. Someone could sit there and look back through and watch. 'OK [there] is the baggy. They're not, now they're OK. Now it's there. So who passed by? Let's find their faces.'"

The congresswoman then compared the investigation to the aftermath of the Capitol riot, which led to dozens of arrests through the use of video and photographic evidence.

"We were able to do it for January 6th," she said. "They were able to find all those faces. Also with the documents in [the possession of former President] Donald Trump. There's a witch hunt going after him. But Biden also had documents. Why, when it comes to the Biden family, there's really no repercussions for these really crazy things that are happening."

