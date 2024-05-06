WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy mace | newsmax | mike johnson | speaker

Nancy Mace to Newsmax: 'The Party Is With Mike Johnson'

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 11:18 AM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that “the party is with Mike Johnson” despite the motion to vacate the position of House speaker.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced last week that she intends to force a vote on her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his post.

“Mike Johnson is giving [Democrats] everything they want,” Greene said on Wednesday. “I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may. And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate.”

Mace told “Wake Up America” on Monday that “the party is with Mike Johnson. I don't support the motion to vacate. I'm still getting over the first one that happened last year.”

Last year, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced out of his post by a group of House Republicans who voted with Democrats.

She went on to say: “Now is not the time” to oust a Republican House speaker. "Now is the time to bring the party together. We've been through a lot of challenges over the last six months and we've overcome those challenges and we need to unite together so that we can win the White House.”

Mace said that Republicans should focus on helping former President “Donald Trump win the White House,” and helping “Mike Johnson keep the majority.”

She said, “We need to flip the Senate because that is the only way we can turn around the divisiveness of the left.”

Mace continued, “This is the most consequential election of our lifetime, and we need to get our act together, come together for the betterment of our country.”

She added that Greene “is going to lose the motion to vacate and I don't know why she's doing it.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that "the party is with Mike Johnson" despite the motion to vacate the position of House speaker. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced last week that she intends to force a vote on her motion to vacate House Speaker...
nancy mace, newsmax, mike johnson, speaker
353
2024-18-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 11:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved