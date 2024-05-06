Nancy Mace to Newsmax: 'The Party Is With Mike Johnson'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that "the party is with Mike Johnson" despite the motion to vacate the position of House speaker.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced last week that she intends to force a vote on her motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his post.

"Mike Johnson is giving [Democrats] everything they want," Greene said on Wednesday. "I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may. And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate."

Mace told "Wake Up America" on Monday that "the party is with Mike Johnson. I don't support the motion to vacate. I'm still getting over the first one that happened last year."

Last year, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced out of his post by a group of House Republicans who voted with Democrats.

She went on to say: "Now is not the time" to oust a Republican House speaker. "Now is the time to bring the party together. We've been through a lot of challenges over the last six months and we've overcome those challenges and we need to unite together so that we can win the White House."

Mace said that Republicans should focus on helping former President "Donald Trump win the White House," and helping "Mike Johnson keep the majority."

She said, "We need to flip the Senate because that is the only way we can turn around the divisiveness of the left."

Mace continued, "This is the most consequential election of our lifetime, and we need to get our act together, come together for the betterment of our country."

She added that Greene "is going to lose the motion to vacate and I don't know why she's doing it."

