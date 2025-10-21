Rep. Mace to Newsmax: New Jersey's McIver Isn't Above the Law

Rep. Nancy Mace told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats must be held to the same standards of justice as anyone else.

The South Carolina Republican was responding to news that New Jersey Rep. Lamonica McIver wants to have assault charges against her dropped.

"As the Democrat Party says, No one is above the law, including their own elected members of Congress," Mace told "Newsline."

"If you assault a federal officer, ICE agent, police officer, you name it, you should go to jail," she added.

"You should serve time. You should have a trial. Just because she's a member of Congress doesn't mean she gets to walk, scot-free," Mace added.

McIver was charged after a May 9 incident at the Delaney Hall immigration-detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where she and other lawmakers were conducting a congressional oversight visit.

Prosecutors allege that McIver struck two federal officers who were attempting to detain Newark Mayor Ras Baraka inside the facility.

She has pleaded not guilty and called the charges "purely political," saying she was performing her official duties during the confrontation.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, McIver allegedly "slammed her forearm into the body" of one Homeland Security investigations agent and "used each of her forearms to forcibly strike" a second officer, according to the Justice Department.

McIver has denied wrongdoing and described the charges as "selective and vindictive," ABC7 New York reported.

Mace, a member of the House Oversight and Armed Services Committees, said the days of political protection are over.

"This is not the [Joe] Biden White House," she said. "The days of hiding things and sweeping them under the rug, including physical assault of officers, are behind us because Donald Trump is the president of law and order."

Mace, who is also running for governor of her state, said her focus on accountability extends to the broader political fight in Washington.

She accused Democrats of pushing "goodies" and "grab bags" instead of prioritizing national interests as the government shutdown continues.

"Democrats want all sorts of goodies, grab bags for insects, for illegal aliens, for you name it," Mace said.

"We can't send millions of dollars to African locusts or to feminine democracy in Honduras. It's just not a thing."

Mace said her campaign for governor centers on restoring law and order in South Carolina, echoing her praise of Trump's approach.

"Just as Donald Trump is the law and order president, I will be the law and order governor," she said.

"We had a county in my district where 92.5% of pedophile cases were dropped. When I'm governor, there will be law and order," Mace added.

"I'll be just like Donald Trump and keep everyone safe."

