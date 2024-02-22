Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: McCarthy Backing 'Puppet Candidate' in My Primary

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speculated to Newsmax on Thursday that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is attacking her and backing "puppet candidate" Catherine Templeton in a primary challenge for her House seat because he may have "a problem with women."

"Kevin McCarthy, loser and disgraced former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has hand-picked a puppet to run against me in the Republican primary," Mace said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "You can go to puppetcatherine.com and read all about how she's Jeb Bush in high heels, how she takes orders and money from Kevin McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy, although he's not the speaker anymore, he still wants to control Washington."

"Look, if I lose the primary, we lose the general election," she continued. "That is how bad of a puppet candidate he picked to run against us, and he gave up on the Republican Party. He put our majority at risk because he's a quitter. He quit in December and our nation's future is at risk. You can't trust this guy. What he's doing, in getting involved in these primaries, particularly ours, is egregious. It's un-American, and we should question whether or not he's a Democrat operative."

When asked why McCarthy's attacks against her seem personal, Mace, one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust him from the speakership last year, speculated that "maybe he's got a problem with women," because she's "the only woman in the mix."

"But I also don't take orders from Kevin McCarthy," she said. "I never have. I told him coming into Congress that we weren't going to agree on every issue, but I would at least be honest with him. And it is personal. It is ugly. It is sexist. And you know what Kevin McCarthy? I do need help. I need help to raise money to fight back against you and the corrupt Washington establishment. You can go to nancymace.org., you can pitch in a dollar, $5, $10, so we can fight back against Kevin McCarthy and his hand-picked puppet."

Mace said that McCarthy knew she was going to vote to remove him from House leadership "and yet he didn't even have the balls to call me, couldn't even man up and call me and talk to me about what we could do to improve the speakership or his situation or his leadership."

"He lied to the American people," she said. "He did it over and over again. He led an effort to put $50 trillion of debt on the backs of our children and grandchildren. He lied to members of Congress. He lied to the American people, and now that he's not speaker, he still wants to have control over Congress."

"Well, that's not happening," she continued. "As you all know, I'm no shrinking violet and I'm going to speak up, especially when I'm passionate and the least we can do is be honest with the American people. And that's what I'm fighting for: I'm fighting for the American people and nobody else."

